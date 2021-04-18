BJP sees bogus voting, urges EC to countermand Tirupati bypoll

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that YSRC “vitiated” the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll by indulging in “large scale malpractices and bogus voting”, BJP state president Somu Veerraju and party candidate for the election K Ratna Prabha have written to the Chief Election Commissioner to countermand the entire process and order a repoll. The party has also requested the EC to order a probe into the alleged bogus voting.

Soon after the polling began on Saturday morning, the BJP claimed to have caught those who were trying to impersonate voters and cast “bogus” votes in favour of the ruling YSRC. “Thousands of bogus voters were transported from neighbouring Parliamentary constituencies since yesterday (Friday) and even this morning.

They have stationed in lodges and kalyana mandapams owned by the ruling party leaders...Due to the large scale bogus voting, almost akin to booth capturing, and vitiation of election process, and as a large number of polling stations are involved, the result of the elections is likely to be affected. Therefore, we appeal to the ECI to exercise its powers...and countermand the poll...,” Somu Veerraju and Ratna Prabha said in the letter.

In the morning, BJP leaders including Union minister and state in-charge V Muraleedharan, national secretary and state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, MP GVL Narasimha Rao, state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and others took to social media to express their anguish over the conduct of the poll.

They posted videos of those allegedly involved in irregularities.