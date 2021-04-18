CID serves notices on Devineni for 2nd time

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Kurnool branch of the State Crime Investigation Department (APCID) served notices under section 41A of the CrPC on former minister and senior TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao for the second time, asking him to appear before the investigating officers in Kurnool on April 19.

The CID officials had on Thursday gone to Uma’s house in Gollapudi near Vijayawada and served notices on Rao asking him to appear before the investigating officer at CID’s Kurnool regional office at 10.30 am on Friday (April 16) along with the video he played at a press meet on April 7 for examination. Responding to the first notice, Rao sought 10 days’ time from the CID as he was campaigning in Nellore for the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll. But it seems the CID did not accept his plea.

Following a complaint filed by YSRC legal cell member Narayana Reddy that Umamaheswara and his party are circulating doctored videos showing CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking against Tirupati, CID registered case against Rao under Sections 464, 465, 468, 469, 470, 471, 505, 120 (b) of the IPC and transferred it to the Kurnool branch for further probe.