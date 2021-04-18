Naidu looking for excuse sensing defeat, says YSRC 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the allegations of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu that the ruling YSRC has resorted to large-scale irregularities during the Tirupati bypoll, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy slammed Naidu for spreading false information. Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Saturday, the minister said sensing defeat, Naidu has been spreading false information that bogus votes are cast, to create unrest in the constituency, where the election was conducted peacefully.

“Despite knowing the election process and how voters are allowed into polling booths, Naidu has been making false allegations on bogus voting and it clearly shows the mental condition on Naidu,’’ the minister alleged. He said there were polling agents of the BJP, Congress, CPI, CPM and TDP in the booths and questioned how can someone cast fake votes bypassing all these people. “Why should the election be cancelled and why is Naidu seeking a repoll?’’ he questioned.

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes in Tirupati on Saturday I Madhav K

The minister came down heavily on Naidu for questioning his status in Tirupati and pointed out that he has a permanent residence and business offices in the city. Meanwhile, terming the allegations of bogus voting a conspiracy of Naidu, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said there is no need for YSRCP to bring voters from outside of and cast fake votes as 80 per cent of people across the state are supporting Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Speaking to the media in Vijayawada, he said Naidu, sensing defeat, has resorted to conspiracies and cheap tactics. He said Naidu has been insulting the democratic process, which is being conducted in a free and fair manner.

Sajjala asked what the BJP and TDP leaders and their agents were doing in the polling booths when bogus votes were cast, as alleged. “The bypoll is being held by the Central Election Commission and observers are under CEC, the central forces were present for security and TDP and BJP agents were present in the polling booths. The question is how can someone cast a fake vote, bypassing all these people?”

