STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Allow us to work from home: Secretariat staff

In view of the worsening situation, the employees are requesting the government to allow them to work from home.

Published: 19th April 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Work from home

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Secretariat employees are a worried lot after two of their colleagues reportedly died from Covid-19 this weekend. As such, they are requesting the state government to allow them to work from home. 

G Ravikanth, who worked as a section officer in the General Administration Department, and V Padma Rao, an assistant secretary in the Finance department, lost the battle to the contagious disease. Rao and his wife, also a government employee, were undergoing treatment for Covid-19. 

Speaking to TNIE, AP Secretariat Employees president Venkata Rami Reddy, who is now in home isolation after testing positive, said the increasing number of cases has created an unease among the secretariat staff.  

“Including outsourcing employees, around 3,000 people work at the Secretariat. Of them, 30 have tested positive. Results of some others are yet to arrive,” he said. 

In view of the worsening situation, the employees are requesting the government to allow them to work from home. “If that’s not possible, at least allow those above 50 years of age or are keeping ill and have medical complications to work from home,” Venkatarami Reddy appealed to the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
work from home Secretariat staff
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp