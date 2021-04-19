AP govt suspends classes for 1-9 students; SSC, Inter exams as scheduled

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the spike in Covid cases, the Andhra Pradesh government announced the suspension of schools for students of Class I to IX from Tuesday.

However, examinations for SSC and Intermediate will be held as scheduled.

Disclosing it to journalists after a review meeting by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the decision to suspend class work for I to IX classes has been taken to ensure children do not get infected.

He observed that despite taking precautions while conducting classes, a few students might have been infected during transportation. To ensure that no more students get infected, the decision to close the schools for classes I to IX has been taken.

“However, exams for class X scheduled to be held in the month of June will be conducted as scheduled. Similarly, there is no change in the schedule for the exams of intermediate, to be held from May 5. Ongoing practical exams for intermedial will be completed by April 24,” he explained.

The minister said that since there will be no classes for I to IX, conducting classes for X should not pose any problem if precautions such as masks, physical distance, sanitation, etc are taken. When pointed out that CBSE and the neighboring Telangana government have canceled X class exams, Suresh explained that they do not want the students to lose out on an academic year.