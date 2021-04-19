Government to take disciplinary action against ABV

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Sunday decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against suspended IPS officer and former Intelligence chief in the previous TDP government, A B Venkateswara Rao, for alleged violation of All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

The article of charges framed against Venkateswara Rao was that he made utterances before the media with respect to the ongoing inquiry against him into the charges of irregularities in the process of procurement of Aerostat and UAV equipment for the State under the scheme of Modernisation of Police Force when he was the Intelligence chief.

In a GO issued by the General Administration Department, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said it was decided to take disciplinary action against Venkateswara Rao under Rule 8 of the AIS (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

The government directed Venkateswara Rao to submit a written statement of his defence and whether he desires to be heard in person, within 30 days. Further, the government said if the officer fails to file his written statement or does not appear in person before the competent authority, action will be taken against him based on the material available on record on the ground that he has no explanation to offer.

The article of charges against Venkateswara Rao was that after attending the Commissioner of Inquiries, he spoke to the media on April 4 at the Secretariat in which he made certain utterances with regard to the inquiry he is facing, which constitute an adverse criticism of the action of the government in initiating disciplinary inquiry proceedings against him, which is pending before the Supreme Court.

“The officer has chosen to comment on the state of departmental proceedings, which are pending as of today, stating that during the course of investigation, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) threatened the witnesses, reports have been submitted with false information, created forged e-file, he was implicated in the case with a malafide intention etc.”

The government said under Rule 7 of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968, no member of the service shall, in any radio broadcast or communication over any media or in any document published anonymously, pseudonymously or in his own name or in the name of any other person in any communication to the press or in any public utterance, make any statement of fact or opinion which has the effect of an adverse criticism of any current or recent policy or action of the Central or a State government.

“The act of the member of service is totally unbecoming of a government servant and amounts of misconduct under Rule 3 of the All India Service (Disciplinary and Appeal) Rules, 1969 for his conduct being in violation of Rule 7 of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968,’’ the GO said.

The disciplinary proceedings come days after Venkateswara Rao wrote a letter to the CBI offering information on the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. The State police, in fact, countered the same stating that the former Intelligence chief violated the AIS rules by hiding the facts and evidence pertaining to the sensational murder case.

