Headmaster, son caught selling fake certificates in Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police have booked cases against a father-son duo for duping several unemployed youth by making false promises of providing them government jobs and collecting huge amounts from them. Interestingly, the main accused is the headmaster of a government upper primary school. He also won an award as the best teacher.

According to police, the main accused, identified as Yallamanchi Kannaiah (57) of Kakarla village in Ardhaveedu mandal, is the headmaster in MPUP School, Manginapudi village of Railway Donakonda mandal limits. He is set to retire in a couple of months.

For more than a decade, he has been indulging in the illegal business of selling fake certificates for huge sums with the help of a few internet cafes and offset printing press owners, rubber stamps and seal makers in Cumbham and surrounding towns.

He made and sold fake transfer and bonafide certificates of ITI, SSC, Intermediate, degree, PG and professional degrees such as BTech with duplicate stamps and forged signatures of some of the educational institutions heads.

Initially, it was his wife and son, fed up with his illegal business, who filed a complaint against the headmaster at the District Police Spandana Programme in February. But the police were busy with the panchayat elections at that time.

But when one I Venkata Krishna filed a complaint at the SP’s Spandana programme that Kannaiah cheated his wife by promising that he will provide her the job of a school attender and took `80,000 in two installments, the police took immediate action.

Ardhaveedu SI B Sambasiva Rao started investigation and narrowed down to thje illegal business conducted by Kannaiah. He arrested the headmaster and his son. During interrogation, Kannaiah first wife’s son Y Krishnakanth said that he took part in the illegal fake certificate business from the past two years.He revealed all the details about the illegal business and the co-accused.

The police presented the father-son duo before the Markapur Judge, who awarded them two-week judicial remand. The accused are currently cooling their heels in Markapur prison.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer (DEO) VS Subba Rao told TNIE, “We came to know about this shady business through media. We ordered an inquiry by the Donakonda MEO. Once we receive the MEO’s report, we will suspend the accused headmaster. We will proceed as per the guidelines.”