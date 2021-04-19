TTD to reduce Rs 300 ticket quota to 15K from May 1

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to minimise the rush of pilgrims to just 15,000 per day from May 1. It will reduce the Rs 300 Seeghra Darshan ticket quota to 15,000 from the present 25,000 per day to minimise devotee rush at Tirumala. The TTD released the April quota of Seeghra Darshan tickets in March end.

With the spike in Covid-19 cases in Chittoor district and more particularly in Tirupati urban limits, it has been decided to reduce the issuance of Seeghra Darshan tickets. The daily Covid count of Chittoor is more than 1,000 for the past three days and its overall tally have surged past the 1 lakh-mark. Of the total count, majority of Covid cases have been reported from Tirupati urban mandal.

“We will release the reduced Seeghra Darshan ticket quota for May on April 20 instead of 25th of every month,” Temple Deputy Executive Officer Harindranath told TNIE.The TTD had cancelled the issuance of free darshan tokens from April 1 in view of Covid spread. However, it will continue VIP break darshan and also entertain recommendation letters from the trustees, which will not be more than 2,000 a day. The temple administration has taken all necessary steps to contain the spread of Covid. Sanitisation of queue lines and the temple premises has been entrusted to the health department.

Meanwhile, the TTD has announced that the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district will be celebrated in Ekantham in view of Covid. The Kodanda Rama temple Brahmotsavams are scheduled from April 21 to 29. “As there is a sharp spike in Covid cases in the State in recent weeks, it has been decided to organise the Vontimitta temple Brahmotsavams in Ekantham this year also. All Vahana Sevas as well as Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam, which is slated for April 26, will be organised in Ekantham,” the TTD said.

On the other hand, the TTD has decided to vaccinate all its staff and their family members without any age restriction and the vaccination drive will begin on Monday or Tuesday. Considering the plea of the TTD, the State government has allotted 6,000 doses of Covid vaccine to the temple staff and their family members.

“As devotees from every nook and corner of the country and even from abroad visit the shrine, the TTD staff have to be administered Covid vaccine. As there is a risk of contracting the virus by their family members, they will also be given Covid jabs,” TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said.

To administer Covid vaccine to all the temple staff and their family members, the TTD has evolved a 48-hour programme. The health department is making arrangements in the ground floor of Ram Bagicha Guest House to administer Covid vaccine to the TTD staff and their family members. As many as 14 centres will be set up to register the names of staff and their family members and administer Covid vaccine to them.

“We will receive the vaccine from the Chittoor district authorities on Monday. The administration of vaccine to the TTD employees working at Tirumala and their family members will be completed within two days,” TTD Health Officer RR Reddy told TNIE.

CM likely to chair high level meeting on Covid today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to chair a high level meeting on Monday to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the State. According to sources, the Chief Minister will take stock of the medical facilities and also the vaccination drive as the State has eight lakh doses of vaccine, which will be administered to healthcare workers and frontline staff on priority basis. He is likely to take a decision on conduct of SSC and Intermediate examinations in the State at the meeting. Meanwhile, Secretariat staff have urged the government to allow them to work from home in the wake of spike in Covid cases.