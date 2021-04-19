Vaccination drive to resume in Guntur today
GUNTUR: As the vaccination drive against Covid-19 will resume on Monday, the district medical and health authorities are making arrangements to vaccinate 52,143 frontline health workers, police personnel, panchayat raj department staff and municipal corporation staff. Chandrasekhar, a medical official, said all arrangements have been done to vaccinate the remaining health workers and frontline workers on Monday. The first dose will be administered to people above 45 years on Tuesday. Stating the second dose will be administered later, he requested the people above 45 years to take the jab as the first dose vaccine will not be given at secretariats.