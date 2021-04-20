COVID-19: 12-hour lockdown in Piduguralla, Gurajala divisions

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As Covid-19 positive cases are increasing, the district administration has decided to impose lockdown from 6 pm to 6 am daily in Piduguralla and Gurajala divisions from Monday. The Tahsildars of the two divisions issued orders to this regard on Monday.

Except for emergency services such as hospitals, medical stores, and milk booths, all the shops should be closed and people should not come out of their houses from 6 pm to 6 am, the Tahasildars said. On Monday, 938 corona positive cases have been reported in the district, 425 in GMC, 58 in Tenali, 53 in Piduguralla, 40 in Manglagiri, two deaths are reported.

On the other hand, Mangalagiri Cinema Exhibitors’ Association voluntarily decided to shut cinema theatres in the division for a few weeks. Mangalagiri Tahsildar Krishna Murthy said, “We are planning to impose Section 144 of CrPc from Tuesday in the division as the caseload has been increasing.”