STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: SSC, Inter exams on but schools to be shut in Andhra Pradesh

According to an official release, the government decided not just to close schools but also hostels and coaching centres for class I to IX students in view of spike in Covid cases. 

Published: 20th April 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a high-level meeting on Covid-19 situation in the State on Monday and announced a slew of measures, including suspension of classes for I to IX students from Tuesday, apart from directing the official machinery to act tough on Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) violators.

According to an official release, the government decided not just to close schools but also hostels and coaching centres for class I to IX students in view of spike in Covid cases. While announcing that SSC and Intermediate examinations will be held as per schedule, strictly adhering to Covid protocol, Jagan instructed officials to continue college hostels till the end of exams only.

Apart from imposing a fine of Rs 100 on people who do not wear face mask in public places, it was decided to ensure physical distance in cinema halls, function halls and hotels. “At functions held in convention centres, there should be 6 feet distance between two seats and alternative seating arrangement should be made in theatres,’’ Jagan said. 

Officials were asked to give wide publicity to 104 call centre, which is meant to provide details pertaining to Covid-19 testing and treatment.  Laying emphasis on hospital preparedness, availability of medical facilities, doctors and proper sanitation, the Chief Minister said all the primary contacts of those tested positive should be tested. People suffering from fever or having such symptoms should also be tested with the help of village/ward volunteers. 

The officials should focus on oxygen generation plants and see that the State gets its due share from the oxygen generated from the plant in Visakhapatnam. “If needed, focus on setting up of more oxygen plants,’’ the Chief Minister said. 

‘State has sufficient stock of oxygen’

The officials informed him that the government had made agreements to ensure supply of 310 tonnes of oxygen per day. As of today, there are 26,456 oxygen equipped beds in 146 hospitals and if all the beds are occupied, the State will require 347 kilo litres of oxygen. As regards to storage capacity of oxygen, the State at present has 577 KL capacity, which is sufficient for all hospital for 36 hours. 

As a few more Secretariat employees tested positive for Covid, other staff urged the government to allow them to work from home. Announcing the decision to close schools for students of class I to IX from Tuesday after the review meeting, Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh told mediapersons that the decision was taken to ensure that children do not contract the virus.  As the academic year is now deemed completed for these classes, there will be no annual exams. “SSC exams will be held in June as scheduled. Similarly, there is no change in the schedule of Intermediate exams to be held from May 5. Ongoing Intermediate practical exams will end by April 24,” he explained. 

He said since there will be no classes for I to IX, conducting classes for X students will not pose any problem.  When pointed out that the CBSE and SSC exams in neighbouring Telangana were cancelled, Suresh stated that the government does not want students to lose out on an academic year.  “

Last year, when the exams were cancelled, students had suffered while attending Army recruitment rallies. Their applications were rejected on the ground that they do not have grades in the qualifying exam. We decided to conduct the exams after much thought and also considering the request to hold exams by various associations,” he said. With regard to introduction of CBSE syllabus in schools, he said the Chief Minister is keen on introducing CBSE pattern in State schools. The government will come up with  more details after signing MoUs  with NCERT, CBSE, he added.

FOCUS ON STRICT ENFORCEMENT OF CAB 

  • A fine of Rs 100 will be imposed on people, who do not wear face mask in public places, as a measure to curb Covid spread
  • There should be 6 ft distance between two seats in theatres and function halls and seating should be arranged accordingly
  • Wide publicity to be given to 104 call centre, which is meant to provide details pertaining to Covid testing and treatment
  • Primary contacts of those tested positive should be tested
  • People suffering from fever or having such symptoms should also be tested with the help of village and ward volunteers
  • Emphasis on hospital preparedness and medical facilities
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh coronavirus YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp