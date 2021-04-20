STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four Andhra Secretariat staff succumb to coronavirus, 40 test positive

A delegation of the AP Secretariat Association submitted a memorandum in the peshi of the chief secretary at the Secretariat on Monday.

Kurnool government general hospital

Patients wait outside Kurnool government general hospital. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With four employees of the AP Secretariat falling victim to coronavirus and 40 others testing positive, AP Secretariat Employees’ Association has appealed to the government to permit all employees of the Secretariat to work from home as an effective system of ‘e-Office’ is in place for file processing. If not, they wanted the government to allow at least 50 per cent of them to work from home on a rotation basis so as to get relief from the infection of Covid and also break the chain. 

A delegation of the AP Secretariat Association submitted a memorandum in the peshi of the chief secretary at the Secretariat on Monday.Besides thanking the government for arranging a vaccination facility and initiating Covid tests to the employees of the Secretariat, they expressed concern that around 40 of their colleagues and their family members have tested positive in the second wave.

Stating that V Padma Rao (asst secretary, Finance), G Ravikanth (section officer, GAD), Santhi Kumari (section officer,  Panchayat Raj) and ASN Murthy (record assistant) died of Covid in the past three days, they said that all employees are in a grip of fear as they live with their families. Meanwhile, APJAC Amaravati, employees (current/retired), teachers, and workers appealed to the government to issue directions to the heads of departments and collectors to allow ‘special casual leaves’ for the employees with Covid-19 symptoms.

