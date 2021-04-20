Andhra: Husband torments wife, circulates video, held

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In a shocking incident, a person tortured his wife by inflicting injuries on her ears and nose with a cutting plier and making a vain attempt to kill her. The accused even shot videos and sent it to others, following which the incident came to light. The accused Kalyanam Venkanna and his mother K Maremma are natives of Chatti village in East Godavari district. Venkanna and Jayamma got married 10 years ago and since the past two years, he along, with his mother, had been harassing Jayamma physically and mentally suspecting her fidelity.

On April 3 night, Venkanna dipped his wife’s right hand in boiling oil. The next day, Jayamma left for Bhadrachalam to her parents home fearing for her life. When her parents questioned Vekanna over phone, he assured them that he would mend his ways and went to Bhadrachalam and brought Jayamma back on April 5. Then, he took her to a forest located near Narasimhapuram village where he attempted to kill her by pouring petrol on her and tried to set her on fire.

Jayamma suffered burns on her waist. He then brought her home and tied her hands, poured chilly powder on her private parts. Jayamma somehow managed to get out and lodged a complaint with the Chinturu police. Police came to know that Venkanna was earlier married to Kalyanam Sunitha and used to harass her also.