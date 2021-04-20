STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dr KS Jawahar Reddy back as Covid Command Centre chief

The State government on Monday appointed Dr KS Jawahar Reddy as Chairperson of the Covid Command and Control Centre.

Dr KS Jawahar Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: The State government on Monday appointed Dr KS Jawahar Reddy as Chairperson of the Covid Command and Control Centre. Dr Jawahar Reddy is presently Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. He was the Special Chief Secretary (Health) during the first wave of Covid. Considering his experience in dealing with the pandemic, the government appointed him as the Chairperson of Command and Control Centre. 

The government recently revived the State Command and Control Centre for Covid-19 Management and Vaccination and to take appropriate measures to handle the evolving situation. The government also constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to monitor the functioning of Covid Command and Control Centre. Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) is convener of the GoM, while Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu are its members.

Bangles missing 
Three gold bangles went missing from a patient who died of Covid in Kurnool GGH here on Monday. The 54-year-old died on April 17. After her death, the hospital staff packed the body as per Covid-19 protocol and handed it over to her family members the same day. However, the family members were shocked to find that three out of four gold bangles were missing from both her hands 

