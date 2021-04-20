Provide work from home option to govt staff: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the death of three employees of AP Secretariat due to Covid, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that the government extend work from home option to the employees. He blamed the negligence and lack of planning on the part of the government for the death of employees.

In a statement issued on Monday, Naidu said that the death of three Secretariat employees within a week is a testimony of the frightening situation prevailing in the State. It is unfortunate that the Secretariat employees falling prey to the virus, he said and wanted that the government extend all support to the bereaved families.

He also demanded that the government take all required measures to save the employees from Covid. Seeking to know why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not focusing on safeguarding the employees, Naidu pointed out it is atrocious on part of the former, who confined to ‘Tadepalli palace’ (Camp Office of the CM) to issue directions to employees to attend their duties mandatorily.

Accusing the ‘lethargic’ attitude of the Chief Minister as the cause for the rampant spread of Covid in the state, Naidu claimed that Jagan is the most failed CM in India in controlling Covid. Suggesting that the government administer vaccines to all the government, contract and outsourcing staff, he also wanted it to provide N-95 masks, PPE kits, sanitisers to the employees.