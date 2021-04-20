Time to take steps to lessen impact of second wave: Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh is going through a drastic Covid second wave, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh underscored the need to devise a plan that causes minimal suffering to the common man while taking maximum precautions to safeguard public health.

In a letter addressed to Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Monday, Lokesh, while saying that neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are hitting new peaks with Bangalore and Chennai recording their highest daily cases in the past week, suggested that the AP Government act before seeing similar peaks in the state.

“Hospital beds are filling up again. With vaccine stocks depleted, there could be panic among people again. To mitigate this, we must place equal importance on preventive measures,’’ the TDP leader said and urged the minister to consider balancing both livelihood and public health concerns.Lokesh suggested that establishments be allowed to have only 2-3 customers. Lokesh said there should be a squad of volunteers to ensure that people are wearing masks.