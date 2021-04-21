‘50% pvt hospital beds under admn’s control’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Collector Vivek Yadav on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to take steps to ensure that 50 per cent of the beds at Covid-19 private hospitals are strictly under the supervision of the district health department.

The Collector said show-cause notices would be served to those frontline workers and revenue and panchayat raj staff who have not taken the Covid-19 vaccine till now.

He held a review meeting on Covid-19 vaccination, management of Covid-19 hospitals, corona prevention and control measures to be taken with nodal officers here on Tuesday. On the occasion, he said that details of the bed occupancy in Covid-19 private hospitals should be uploaded online from time to time. He also said that special committees will be set up in every division to inspect the medical services being provided at Covid-19 hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Collector P Prashanthi said emphasis should be laid on the primary and secondary contacts of the corona positive patients in order to curb the spread of the virus. It is they who will work like super-spreaders, she said.

Social distance should be maintained at all costs, especially at grocery stores and meat stalls and those shops which don’t comply with the Covid-19 norms will be shut immediately, she cautioned.