STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘50% pvt hospital beds under admn’s control’

On the occasion, he said that details of the bed occupancy in Covid-19 private hospitals should be uploaded online from time to time.

Published: 21st April 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Collector Vivek Yadav on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to take steps to ensure that 50 per cent of the beds at Covid-19 private hospitals are strictly under the supervision of the district health department. 

The Collector said show-cause notices would be served to those frontline workers and revenue and panchayat raj staff who have not taken the Covid-19 vaccine till now. 

He held a review meeting on Covid-19 vaccination, management of Covid-19 hospitals, corona prevention and control measures to be taken with nodal officers here on Tuesday. On the occasion, he said that details of the bed occupancy in Covid-19 private hospitals should be uploaded online from time to time. He also said that special committees will be set up in every division to inspect the medical services being provided at Covid-19 hospitals. 

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Collector P Prashanthi said emphasis should be laid on the primary and secondary contacts of the corona positive patients in order to curb the spread of the virus. It is they who will work like super-spreaders, she said. 

Social distance should be maintained at all costs, especially at grocery stores and meat stalls and those shops which don’t comply with the Covid-19 norms will be shut immediately, she cautioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp