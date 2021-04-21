STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CID officials visit Uma’s residence, find him missing

The CID, for the second time issued notices to the former minister to appear before it on April 19.

Published: 21st April 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: With former minister and senior TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao failing to appear before the CID on Monday with respect to a case registered against him, the CID officials on Tuesday reached the residence of the TDP leader, but could not find him. He was not available over his mobile phone also, officials said adding that his family members too feigned ignorance of his whereabouts.

The CID, for the second time issued notices to the former minister to appear before it on April 19. Earlier, the CID issued a similar notice seeking his appearance at the CID’s Kurnool office on April 15.A case was registered against Umamaheswara Rao for releasing a doctored video of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking against Tirupati city. YSRC legal cell lawyer Narayana Reddy lodged a complaint and CID officials registered a case under Sections 464, 465, 468, 469, 470, 471, 505, 120B of the IPC. Kurnool CID DSP Ravi Kumar said as they could not trace him, it would be treated as the former minister is absconding and they would take up the issue with the notice of their higher officials for further action.

