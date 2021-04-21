Cinemas undecided whether to stop screening of movies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as cinema owners in Telangana have decided to stop screening movies from Wednesday due to recent spikes in Covid cases, their counterparts in Andhra Pradesh are yet to take a call on the same. However, a few theatre owners in Vijayawada have voluntarily decided to stop screening films as they cannot make profits if the facilities operate with 50 per cent occupancy, as was suggested by the state government.

Film distributor KVV Prasad said theatre management and distributors are yet to decide if the movie screenings should be stopped. “At present, there are no big budget films ready for release. We are planning to convene a meeting with the members of theatre management and film chamber representatives to take a decision on whether to screen the films with 50 per cent occupancy or follow Telangana,” Prasad added.