CM Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 128.47 cr to 6,27,906 lakh under zero interest crop loan scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released Rs 128.47 crore as interest subvention amount directly into savings accounts of 6,27,906 farmers who took crop loans of up to Rs 1 lakh during the 2019-20 Rabi season and repaid them in the stipulated time. The amount was credited to their accounts under YSR Zero Interest Crop Loan Scheme (Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu). The amount (Rs 289 crore) for Kharif 2019-20 was already credited to the accounts of the farmers on previous occasions.

Releasing the amount, the Chief Minister said only when the welfare of the farmers is assured, the development of the state is possible. He said as per Food and Agriculture Survey, 60 per cent of 780 crore population in the world are dependent on the agriculture and allied sectors.

“Hence our focus has always been on the welfare and development of the farmers and the majority of promises in our poll manifesto - Navaratanulu are targeted at the farmers. I can proudly say that in the last two years, we have fulfilled every one of those promises,” he said. The Chief Minister said those who repay their loans in time will benefit from YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu scheme. From June 2019, as many as 61,22,588 beneficiaries were provided Rs 1,132.54 crore under zero interest crop loans scheme. Even the old dues left unpaid by the previous government were also cleared by our government, he explained.

He said in the last two years every effort was made to help the farmers in every way. To provide 9-hour free quality power to 18.70 lakh pumpsets in the state, the State government has spent Rs 17,600 crore in the last two years and to ensure free power supply during day time, Rs 1,700 crore was spent to install additional feeders.

He explained that free quality power will benefit farmers and said on an average a farmer with 7.5 hp motors uses 45 units power per day, that is 1,350 units per month. A unit of power costs Rs 5.20 crore, that is Rs 7,020 will be the total cost on a single motor of 7.5 hp. A motor is used for 200 days that is, Rs 46,000 is spent on power. “For the farmers, we are bearing all that cost happily,” he said.