Hardcore Maoist leader surrenders before police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A hardcore Maoist Mutthannagiri Jalandhar Reddy alias Maranna, 41, a member of the ‘Andhra-Orissa Border special zonal committee (AOBSZC)’, has surrendered before the police. A native of Bhoompally village of Siddipet (Telangana State), Maranna was attracted to the Naxal ideology and became a member of Radical Students Union (RSU) while studying Intermediate in Siddipet Government Junior College in 1998. His mentor Venkat alias Prasanna recruited him to the Girayapalli Area Committee in 2000.

Later, he became an area committee member and was transferred to AOBSZC in 2002. From September 2002 till his surrender, Maranna has worked in important positions in the East Division Committee and Malkangiri-Koraput- Visakha Border divisional committees of the AOBSZC. He was promoted as Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) in 2006 and worked as secretary of the protection squad of Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK till 2016. In October 2019, he was promoted as special zonal committee member.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, DGP Gautam Sawang said Maranna was involved in several attacks on police stations, attacks along AOB and led a second assault team in the Balimela attack of 2008. He was also accused in six murder cases and played a lead role in the kidnap of Malkangiri collector Vineel Krishna in 2011. The DGP said Maranna alias Krishna alias Karuna aka Sarath carried a `20 lakh reward on his head. Explaining the reason for Maranna’s surrender, Sawang said Maoists lost local public support. According to him, there was a considerable disillusionment among the cadre on the Maoist ideology and many were opposing the killing of innocent tribals after branding them as police informers.

“The recruitment of tribals in the party has become a difficult task and people are questioning the Maoists for opposing development activities such as building roads, hospitals, schools and cell tower connectivity. Locals, especially Adivasis, are not supporting them and Maoists are feeling the pressure due to intensified police combing operations. Out of eight area committees, only four are active now. There has been no recruitment in the past one-and-a-half years and the Maoists are largely dependent on the Chattisgarh unit as tribals in Andhra Pradesh have no trust in them,” Sawang explained.

The DGP said the state government will extend Maranna all the facilities which are provided to surrendered extremists. “According to the Surrender and Rehabilitation policy of the government, a reward amount of `20 lakh, house site and support for self-employment will be provided to him,” the DGP added.

Speaking to the media, Maranna said that he has not been well for quite some time. “I was not getting proper food, treatment and was spending sleepless nights due to the intensified combing by the security forces on both sides of the border. Moreover, the situation has changed. I could not continue in the party which is changing its own ideology conveniently. The party and movement is losing its credibility and hence the decision,” said Maranna. He also hinted that a few other Maoists will also surrender before the police soon.