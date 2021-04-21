STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagananna Smart Towns for middle income group get very good response

The detailed guidelines for applying for the scheme will be notified in a few weeks after finalising the modalities.

Published: 21st April 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 09:20 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ‘Jagananna Smart Towns’ proposed by the state government for the middle income group (MIG) in urban areas has received huge response from the middle class households. Close to 3.8 lakh of households evinced interest to purchase plots, which will be developed by the government with all facilities and made available at affordable rates.

The directorate of town and country planning under municipal administration and urban development department has undertaken a demand survey, which concluded on Tuesday, across 125 urban local bodies in the state. According to the survey, 3,79,147 applications were submitted expressing interest in the proposed ‘Jagananna Smart Towns’. 

“Although we wanted to conclude the survey on April 10, requests poured in seeking extension. As of April 10, we received 2.3 lakh applications and in the last 10 days, we received close to another 1.5 lakh applications. While these are not applications for the MIG housing scheme, it is only to estimate the land requirements and figure out other modalities. The detailed guidelines for applying for the scheme will be notified in a few weeks after finalising the modalities. Then, any family which meets the criteria will be eligible to apply,” a senior official from MAUD department explained.

Ten days ago, the MAUD department issued guidelines and has formed district-level and state-level committees to identify suitable lands. It has proposed to take up layouts/smart townships in 150/200/250 acres in district headquarters and 50/100 acres in the other areas. As per the guidelines for selection and identification, the middle income group layouts shall be within ULB or maximum 3 KM from developed area in case of municipality, within ULB or maximum 5 Km from the developed area in case of municipal corporations. 

