Restrictions at borders remind weavers of misery during first Covid wave

Though their orders and production have not been hit, weavers in Yemmiganur in Kurnool district are apprehensive of the emerging situation of the Covid second wave.

Representational image

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Increasing intensity of the second wave of Covid19 in the state and restrictions like compulsory production of  Covid negative certificates when crossing state borders on business purposes have created apprehensions among the handloom weavers in Anantapur and Kurnool. 

They now fear that they might have to face the hardships they faced during Covid-19 first wave and lockdown,  again. Though the situation has not deteriorated to an alarming stage, weavers and traders in Dharmavaram, one of the most sought after places for silk sarees in the country, point out a slowdown in their business for the past couple of weeks. 

“Our customer base has not decreased, but the quantum of the orders they place with us has decreased significantly. Those who used to place orders for `8-10 lakh every year are now placing orders for `3-4 lakh. This is only an example to illustrate the situation,” said Mahesh, a master weaver and trader in Dharmavaram. 

He said the situation can be blamed on the increasing restriction, be state imposed ones or self imposed ones on weddings and other functions. He observed that increasing ‘nonchalant attitude among people after the first wave of Covid has led to the present situation. 

Another trader said with officials insisting on production of Covid test reports at the border, it has become a hassle for placing orders for raw materials and getting them delivered in time. “Not everything can be done online. Physical verification of the goods is most important in our line of work,” he emphasised. 

Janardhan, a weaver in Somandepalli said Hyderabad is an important place for their business and now with the increasing number of cases and possible restrictions, they are worried they might have to suffer like last year. He said manpower has still become a problem for weavers, be those who are operating handlooms or powerlooms. 

Though their orders and production have not been hit, weavers in Yemmiganur in Kurnool district are apprehensive of the emerging situation of the Covid second wave. They are fervently praying to God that the situation does not deteriorate further and their livelihood is not affected.

