STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 100 fine if found maskless in Andhra Pradesh; pools shut

Thermal screening, hand sanitisation, five-foot distance must at all public places, establishments, orders govt

Published: 21st April 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

As a part of covid awarness, a man giving free mask to a child. (Photo | R Sathish Babu)

As a part of covid awarness, a man giving free mask to a child. (Photo | R Sathish Babu)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state, Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued orders making it mandatory for every individual to wear face masks in public places, and the violation will attract a penalty of Rs 100. The government also ordered for closure of all swimming pools with immediate effect. The government has authorised police personnel to impose and collect penalty from the mask violators. Further, the government said physical distance of five feet between individuals should be maintained in all public places and establishments. In-charges of these establishments will be responsible for enforcing physical distancing.

“In any public place or venue, wherever there are fixed seats, the alternate seats shall be kept vacant so as to maintain physical distance. Besides wearing of masks, hand sanitization is mandatory for all staff and general public. At public places or venues without fixed seating, a distance of five feet should be maintained,’’ the orders read.

Thermal screening, hand sanitisation and maintenance of physical distance should be ensured at all shopping centres, commercial establishments and other areas where people frequent. District collectors have been asked to enforce the guidelines to contain the spread of Covid- 19 in the State.

“The government had issued instructions from time to time to maintain physical distancing between individuals, wearing masks and frequent hand sanitisation to prevent the spread of Covid infection. However, there is a non compliance of these guidelines. Surge in cases is reported in the last two weeks,’’ chief secretary Aditya Nath Das said while issuing the GO.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Andhra Pradesh mask
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp