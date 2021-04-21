Take up Covid awareness drives, V-Cs told 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswahusan Harichandan has asked vice-chancellors of all universities in the state to take up Covid-19 awareness programmes on a mission mode. In a webinar held through video conference from Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, Governor Harichandan said because of the alarming Covid-19 situation prevailing in the country, Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi held review meetings with the chief ministers on April 8, and governors and Lt. governors on April 14 during which the Prime Minister had stressed the need for implementing the five-fold strategy of ‘testing, tracing, treatment, Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination’.

The governor said the PM had also advised that a campaign be taken up with active involvement of universities and students to spread awareness about the Covid appropriate behavior and all other precautions required to prevent the Covid-19 spread.