Vasanthotsavam in Ekantham

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The TTD has cancelled Arjitha Sevas (virtual) on April 24, 25 and 26 due to annual Vasanthotsavam. The three-day Vasanthotsavam will be held in Ekantham in view of Covid-19. As part of the festival, Lord Malayappa Swamy is worshipped with flowers and fruits.

The TTD has decided to temporarily suspend the services of Srivari Seva volunteers due to Covid. The volunteers who booked their service in the remaining days of April, May and June are asked to take note of the change and cooperate with the TTD. Once the situation returns to normal, the TTD will announce resumption of their services.