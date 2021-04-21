VSP unions serve strike notice  on management 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 11 unions of Vizag Steel Plant served a joint strike notice on VSP management on Tuesday. The unions, in the notice, said they will observe a one-day strike from 6 am on May 6 to 6 am on May 7 demanding revision of wages, which has been pending for four years.Recognised union president J Ayodhyaram said they served the strike notice as a part of the nationwide strike. The government should give 17 per cent MGB as agreed in the earlier wage accord. Though the term of the accord lapsed four years ago, the managements were dilly dallying on wage revision, he said.

He said they had given the strike notice to RINL CMD and the Labour Commissioner. He said revision of wages for SAIL and RINL has been pending since January 1, 2017.The leaders said the unions in the steel plant establishments affiliated to the federation impressed upon the managements concerned for negotiations with a positive approach. However, the discussions did not yield a positive result as the managements did not come up with a respectable offer.

The unions’ demands are tenure of the wage settlement should be for five years, minimum guaranteed benefit should be not less than what agreed in the last wage agreement, 35 per cent of works and allowance should be calculated on actual revised basic pay of the workers, management contribution to pension fund should be enhanced to nine per cent, simultaneous wage increase for all contract workers in the steel industry, restoration of recruitment in S3 and S6 grade and creation of two new grades above S11, full arrears of wage revision from January 1, 2017, no curtailment in the existing gratuity benefits, and no disinvestment and privatisation in any units of SAIL and RINL.