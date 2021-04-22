STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

2020 flashback as migrant workers again head home from Andhra Pradesh

At Pandit Nehru Bus Station students in good numbers were seen heading home after the government closed schools for classes 1 to 9 students. 

Published: 22nd April 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants throng Vijayawada Railway Station to catch a train to Guwahati on Wednesday.

Migrants throng Vijayawada Railway Station to catch a train to Guwahati on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid spiking Covid-19 cases and fearing a fresh lockdown, a large number of migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were seen heading home from Vijayawada Railway Station on Sunday. One among them was G Dev Singh, a 32-year-old who works as a daily wager at a mango orchard at Adavinekkalam. “We are a group of five men from Agra who come to Vijayawada by the first week of March to pack harvested mangoes. The rising cases has forced us to go back even when we can work here for a couple of more weeks,” he said.

Shivam Dutt, from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, works at a spinning mill in Ganguru and has been living there for five years. “My family is panicking with me so far away from them and as the coronavirus is spreading so rapidly. They call me multiple times a day to ask how I have been here. So I decided to go back home and offer moral support to them.

After observing the migrant workers’ rush at the railway station, the South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Division has intensified precautionary measures to ensure that the virus does not spread among the passengers. The passengers are allowed to enter the station only after their thermal screening, and sanitisation of their luggage.

At Pandit Nehru Bus Station students in good numbers were seen heading home after the government closed schools for classes 1 to 9 students. “At present, we are operating regular services to longer destinations such as Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, other Rayalaseema cities, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Visakhapatnam, by adhering strictly to the Covid-19 guidelines. There is no unusual demand from passengers. There might be a demand during the weekends as the students are going back home,” said deputy chief traffic manager G Satyanarayana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh migrant workers coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp