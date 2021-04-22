Andhra Pradesh witnesses sharp spike of 9,716 cases, 38 fatalities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There is no let up in Covid-19 surge in Andhra Pradesh, which witnessed 9,716 fresh infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. It is the highest single-day count reported in the State since September 12, 2020. With the new infections, the State’s Covid-19 tally increased to 9,86,703.A total of 39,619 samples were tested, compared to 37,922 samples tested in the previous day. The total number of samples tested in the State so far has gone up to 1,57,93,298.

However, the major concern is rise in fatalities. In the last 24 hours, a total of 38 deaths were reported, three more than the previous day. Krishna district alone accounted for 10 of the total 38 fatalities. Nellore reported seven deaths, East Godavari and Srikakulam four each, Chittoor and Prakasam three each, Guntur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam two each and Anantapur one. The Covid-19 toll increased to 7,510. Three districts reported more than 1,000 cases each. Srikakulam recorded the highest number of 1,444 cases. It is the highest single-day count of the district, where the Covid surge was low till a few weeks ago.

It was followed by Guntur with 1,236 cases and Chittoor with 1,180. Though the number of districts reporting more than 1,000 cases came down from four to three, there was not a single district which recorded less than 100 cases. Even West Godavari, which was reporting a daily count of less than 100 for the past few weeks, recorded 106 new infections. Out of the 13 districts in the State, nine reported more than 500 fresh infections.

The number of active cases in the State crossed the 60,000-mark and stood at 60,208. Chittoor has the highest caseload of 9,481, followed by Srikakulam (7,420), Guntur (6,354), East Godavari (6,246), Visakhapatnam (5,025) and Kurnool (5,024).East Godavari continued to be top in the cumulative number of cases with 1,31,619, followed by Chittoor with 1,03,679, West Godavari with 95,363 and Guntur with 89,946. Eight out of 13 districts surged past the 60,000-mark.In the last 24 hours, 3,359 patients recovered. As on date, the total number of recoveries in the State is 9,18,985.