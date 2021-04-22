Cop at CM camp office in Kadapa dies 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A constable, who was discharging duties at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp office at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, died on Wednesday. G Prabhakar from Giddalur of Prakasam district worked with the APSP 11th Battalion in Siddavatam of Kadapa district.

On Wednesday, he suffered chest pain and went to the hospital on the premises of Idupulapaya IIIT campus and got some tablets.

Later, his friends rushed Prabhakar to the hospital after no response from him, but the doctors declared him brought dead. The body was sent for postmortem. Police filed a case.