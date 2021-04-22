Curbs on trade in 19 Prakasam mandals due to COVID surge

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In view of the spread of Covid-19, the district administration will be imposing restrictions in 19 out of 56 mandals in Prakasam. Businesses in the said mandals will be allowed to operate for only four hours in the morning, from 6 am to 10 am, and two hours in the evening, from 4 pm to 6 pm, for a period of 10 days, officials said.

Business activities will be restricted in Ongole Urban, Ongole Rural, Markapur Urban, Markapur Rural, Chirala Urban, Chirala Rural, Tripurantakam, Kandukur Urban, Singarayakonda, Parchuru, Naguluppalapadu, Kanigiri Urban, Addanki Urban, Kanigiri Rural, Tangutur, Vetapalem, Darsi, Karamchedu and Martur.

Announcing the restrictions, after reviewing the Covid-19 situation with the DM&HO, Collector Pola Bhaskar said, “We have observed that Covid-19 cases are increasing in these mandals since April 8. To check the Covid-19 spread, we are planning to impose restrictions in these mandals. Emergency services will work roundthe- clock. To implement these restrictions, mandal revenue, police and panchayat raj officials and staff should remain vigilant.”