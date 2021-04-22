Hospitals to get O2 meant for industries in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the increasing demand for oxygen following the surge in Covid cases, the state government is expected to hold a high-level review meeting with industries and health officials on Thursday, to discuss the alternatives for the industries that require oxygen.

During the meeting to be chaired by Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, instructions may be given to the officials to ensure that oxygen being supplied to the industries is sent to hospitals. As Covid cases and toll are on the rise and with the scarcity of oxygen in various parts of the country, the central government had decided to stop the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes from April 22.