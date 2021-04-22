STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

JPVL all set to take over sand works in days  

Stocks in depots will be handed over to firm to be sold at price fixed by State govt

Published: 22nd April 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Recently, the government issued guidelines for transferring the sand operations to the selected agency under the upgraded sand policy.

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) are all set to hand over the sand operations under the upgraded policy to  Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JPVL) by the end of this week.APMDC officials say that the sand in the stockyards/depots will be handed over to the selected agency to be sold to the consumers at the price fixed by the State government.

Recently, the government issued guidelines for transferring the sand operations to the selected agency under the upgraded sand policy.When contacted, APMDC Managing Director Venkat Reddy said that the formalities were being completed for handing over the operations to Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. “We are in the process of transferring the remaining stock and all the assets available with APMDC Ltd pertaining to sand operations such as weighbridges, CCTV cameras, computers to the selected agency after evaluating their book value,’’ Venkat Reddy said, adding that the process may take three days time  to complete and the operations are likely to be transferred to the agency by the end of the week.

While upgrading the policy, the State government has decided to entrust the responsibility of sand mining and supply to Central agencies, and Metal Scrap Trade Corporation (MSTC) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the APMDC for selection of agency to carry out sand operations in the state. 

In the process of bidding conducted by the MSTC, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd emerged as the successful bidder after quoting the highest amount for all the three packages for two years. The government had divided the sand reaches in the State into three  — Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari (Package 1), West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam (Package 2) and Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur  districts (Package 3).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp