Postpone class 10, Inter exams, set up oxygen manufacturing units, says Somu Veeraju

Somu further appealed to the CM to prepare a framework as reports of private hospitals overcharging patients for Covid-19 treatment surfaced.

Published: 22nd April 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju (R) (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state chief Somu Veerraju has written to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requesting the government to postpone class 10 and Intermediate examinations in view of the increasing Covid-19 cases. He has also advised the government to lay focus on supply of medical oxygen to all the regions of the state.

“Students will have to depend on public transportation, which may aid in virus transmission, to reach the examination centres. The government has cancelled examinations for classes 1 to 9, and promoted them. But, holding class 10 and Intermediate examinations in June will pose a problem to the health and safety of the students. Hence, they should be postponed,” he wrote in the letter on Wednesday.

The BJP leader also asked the government to take steps to establish medical oxygen manufacturing units in Vijayawada and Rayalaseema regions besides Visakhapatnam. He said it was imperative to focus on ensuring adequate medicines stock and oxygen supply to hospitals to tackle the outbreak. 

Somu further appealed to the CM to prepare a framework as reports of private hospitals overcharging patients for Covid-19 treatment surfaced. “The government should take steps to have officials monitor private hospitals continuously. Also, strict vigil should be there to prevent critical and essential supplies from being traded in black markets,” he suggested.

Prepare framework for private hospitals: Somu

BJP state chief Somu Veeraju also appealed to the CM to prepare a framework as reports of private hospitals overcharging patients for Covid-19 treatment surfaced  

Comments

