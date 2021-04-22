Thunderstorm likely in Seema, coastal districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coastal districts and Rayalaseema districts, which witnessed a comparatively cool evening on Wednesday due to light to moderate rains in isolated places, likely to have thunderstorms in isolated places on Thursday. The coastal districts will experience the similar weather for another three days.

In the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places in Kurnool district and on Wednesday morning, moderate to heavy rains were reported from parts of Visakhapatnam, Prakasam, Anantapur, Kurnool, Chittoor, Nellore and a few places in East Godavari district. IMD stated that there will be light to moderate rainfall in isolated places across the State for the next four days, till Sunday. Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Authority has alerted districts of possible lightning and advised people not to stay beneath trees and electric poles. Owk received 8 cm rain, Orvakal 5 cm, Banaganapalle 4 cm and Koilkuntla (all in Kurnool district) 3 cm.