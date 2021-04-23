Anganwadi centres: Govt to construct 777 buildings in Nadu-Nedu first phase 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to do away with problems such as lack of space and infrastructure in 3,025 Anganwadi centres that do not have permanent buildings, the State government has decided to develop them in four phases under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. Apart from constructing 777 new buildings in the first phase, the State government will renovate Anganwadi centres at a cost `6.50 lakh per unit and `14 lakh for constructing a new building.

Only 1,200 Anganwadi centres have permanent buildings in the district, while the remaining 3,205 centres run out of rented accommodations. In the first phase, the officials selected 323 anganwadi centres for renovation and to construct 454 new buildings in the district.To this end, the government will deposit the funds into the accounts of the Anganwadi Developing Committees. Each committee comprises seven members. A five-day training session was also for committee members from April to 17.

District Women and Child Welfare department Project Director Manoranjani said, “We will develop 777 buildings in the district in the first phase and the rest in the next three phases. The construction works will commence as soon as the committees open bank accounts.”