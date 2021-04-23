STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anganwadi centres: Govt to construct 777 buildings in Nadu-Nedu first phase 

Only 1,200 Anganwadi centres have permanent buildings in the district, while the remaining 3,205 centres run out of rented accommodations

Published: 23rd April 2021 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to do away with problems such as lack of space and infrastructure in 3,025 Anganwadi centres that do not have permanent buildings, the State government has decided to develop them in four phases under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. Apart from constructing 777 new buildings in the first phase, the State government will renovate Anganwadi centres at a cost `6.50 lakh per unit and `14 lakh for constructing a new building. 

Only 1,200 Anganwadi centres have permanent buildings in the district, while the remaining 3,205 centres run out of rented accommodations. In the first phase, the officials selected 323 anganwadi centres for renovation and to construct 454 new buildings in the district.To this end,  the government will deposit the funds into the accounts of the Anganwadi Developing Committees. Each committee comprises seven members. A five-day training session was also for committee members from April to 17. 

District Women and Child Welfare department Project Director Manoranjani said, “We will develop 777 buildings in the district in the first phase and the rest in the next three phases. The construction works will commence as soon as the committees open bank accounts.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp