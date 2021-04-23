AP government: Strict action against overcharging hospitals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas has warned of strict action against private hospitals if they charge more than the prescribed prices for Covid treatment and urged them to act humanely during the pandemic.

Speaking to meidapersons after the maiden meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM), the minister said that the number of Covid-19 cases was increasing across the country and state. “The Chief Minister is constantly reviewing the situation and has instructed the authorities to be ready to face any situation,” he said.

The state government has chalked out a strategy to contain the virus spread, he said and urged the public not to panic. He said the committee discussed key issues in containing the virus, steps to be taken to bring down the number of cases, step up oxygen supply, testing and vaccination. It will present the recommendations to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next review meeting. Going with the directions of Jagan, 104 helpline will be strengthened, for resolving public grievances and receiving their feedback on hospital services, the minister said.