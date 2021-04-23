AP logs 10,759 fresh Covid cases, 31 deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s single-day spike in Covid-19 cases has crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time since September 10, 2020. The State reported 10,759 infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am.The overall caseload in the State is inching closer to the one million-mark as it stood at 9,97,462 now.A total of 41,871 samples were tested in the last 24 hours against 39,619 the previous day. After a total of 1,58,35,169 tests conducted so far, the positivity rate stood at 6.27 per cent.

Chittoor reported the highest daily count of 1,474. It was followed by Kurnool with 1,367 cases, Srikakulam with 1,336 and Guntur with 1,186. West Godavari recorded the lowest daily count of 90 in the State.The number of active cases crossed the 65,000-mark. Out of the 66,944 patients undergoing treatment, 10,318 are in Chittoor, 8,470 in Srikakulam, 7,163 in East Godavari, 6,412 in Guntur, 6,302 in Kurnool, 5,447 in Visakhapatnam and 5,262 in Krishna.

In the last 24 hours, 31 deaths were reported. Chittoor and Krishna reported five fatalities each, Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam and Srikakulam three each, East Godavari, Guntur and Vizianagaram two each, and Anantapur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam one each. With the new fatalities, the Covid toll rose to 7,541. The total number of recoveries increased to 9,22,977 with 3,992 patients discharged from hospitals in the State.