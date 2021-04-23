Chilkur Balaji Brahmotsavams begin on low-key note

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The seven-day annual Brahmotsavams at Chilkur Balaji temple began on a low-key note owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.The celebrations began with dhwajarohanam, which signals the start of the utsavams by anointing garuda flag. After abhishekam, naivedyam and mangala arathi, prasadam was given to childless women.

According to temple priests, every year this event attracts thousands of women. This year very few could take part because of the spiralling Covid cases, they said and added it was decided by the archakas to take adequate precautions and keep the utsavams crowd free.