Conduct land survey transparently, says Jagan  

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to ensure that there is no corruption in the comprehensive land survey, YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoo Rakshana. “No farmer should be troubled during the resurvey. There should be proper checking. Officials should not be lethargic. Sub-Registrar offices should be set up at the village level,’’ he said.

Reviewing the programme at his camp office in Tadepalli near here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to get the Land Titling Act approved by the Centre as the whole land records and data has been updated. He said to mark boundaries after the completion of the survey, lay the survey stones in the presence of farmers.

He said there should be no delay in the supply of stones as the land survey will be completed soon and added that no money should be collected from farmers for setting up boundary stones.The Chief Minister said sub registrar offices should be set up in the 51 villages where the comprehensive land survey has been completed. Make necessary arrangements for setting up registrar offices in Village Secretariats, he said. He said a steering committee should be formed for conducting the land survey smoothly and the committee should hold a review meeting once in a week and added that the Land Administration Chief Commissioner can play a vital role in the process.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that SOP (Standard Ownership Policy) has been prepared for the land survey of 17,460 villages and 47,861 habitations across the state. They said the survey is being conducted in 13 villages (one each for district), and then in 51 villages (one each in revenue division), and 650 villages with one village in each Mandal in the first phase.

Collecting comprehensive information in 51 villages is completed and the survey will be completed by July. Among 650 villages, survey using drones is completed in 545 villages and collected 2,693 images of agricultural lands and habitations and the survey will be completed by January 2022. The second phase owill be started in February 2022 and completed by October and the third phase will start in November 2022 and will be completed by April 2023.