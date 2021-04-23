HC asks Devineni to appear before CID

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed TDP leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao to appear before CID headquarters at 11 am on April 29. At the same time, the court directed CID officials not to arrest or take up any other proceedings against Devineni Uma.

Hearing the petition filed by the former minister seeking the court to dismiss the case registered against him by the CID for the alleged propaganda against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Justice Rao Raghunandhan Rao ordered the CID to replace the investigating officer in the case. The case hearing was adjourned to May 7.

File affidavit on Covid

The High Court directed the State government to file an affidavit explaining the action initiated against the private hospitals for collecting more fees along with details of Covid cases reported every day and the number of tests done per day, facilities being provided to Covid patients, availability of beds and oxygen.

Hearing a petition filed by Thota Suresh Babu from Guntur, complaining that government is not caring even as private hospitals are fleecing patients, the division bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C Praveen Kumar sought to know what measures are being taken by the government to address the situation. The court adjourned the case hearing to April 27.