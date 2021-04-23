STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

People above 45 to get second dose from today

The medical and health authorities are going to take up the inoculation process for those above 45 from Friday onwards.

Published: 23rd April 2021 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)

A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  The medical and health authorities are going to take up the inoculation process for those above 45 from Friday onwards. The district medical authorities administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 19,685 persons. With this, the total vaccination across the district has increased to 3,48,001. 
As on date, there are 504 beds available in all 15 identified Covid-19 hospitals, including 209 out of total 1,030 beds in Ongole GGH.  

About 345 new corona positive cases have been reported on Thursday, taking the cumulative positive cases in Prakasam to 67,806 and the active cases to 3,896. Among these, 1,099 positive persons were admitted in hospitals and 2,797 persons were undergoing home quarantine. As three persons have lost their lives, the death toll increased to 606. With a total of 154 patients discharged from various hospitals, the cumulative recoveries rose to 6,3910 by Thursday. 

According to the district administration, of the 345 cases, Ongole Urban mandal has 113, 36 in Markapur Urban, 24 in Markapur Rural, 15 in Podili, 14 in Kanigiri Urban, while Santhamagulur and Tripurantakam have 12 each and 11 in Darsi, and the Singarayakonda mandal got 10 new cases. Remaining mandals witnessed single digit new cases.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 vaccine
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp