People above 45 to get second dose from today

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The medical and health authorities are going to take up the inoculation process for those above 45 from Friday onwards. The district medical authorities administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 19,685 persons. With this, the total vaccination across the district has increased to 3,48,001.

As on date, there are 504 beds available in all 15 identified Covid-19 hospitals, including 209 out of total 1,030 beds in Ongole GGH.

About 345 new corona positive cases have been reported on Thursday, taking the cumulative positive cases in Prakasam to 67,806 and the active cases to 3,896. Among these, 1,099 positive persons were admitted in hospitals and 2,797 persons were undergoing home quarantine. As three persons have lost their lives, the death toll increased to 606. With a total of 154 patients discharged from various hospitals, the cumulative recoveries rose to 6,3910 by Thursday.

According to the district administration, of the 345 cases, Ongole Urban mandal has 113, 36 in Markapur Urban, 24 in Markapur Rural, 15 in Podili, 14 in Kanigiri Urban, while Santhamagulur and Tripurantakam have 12 each and 11 in Darsi, and the Singarayakonda mandal got 10 new cases. Remaining mandals witnessed single digit new cases.