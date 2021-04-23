Provide beds only to virus patients: Prakasam Collector 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district authorities warned the government and private Covid-19 hospitals that they should strictly follow the directives of the State government in providing beds to the needy Covid-19 patients within three hours flat. They should refer any patient to the Government Covid-19 hospital after thoroughly examining his/her health condition. They should not provide beds to any non-Covid patient based on recommendations, Collector Pola Bhaskar warned.

SP Siddhartha Kaushal cautioned the private Covid-19 hospitals about the lapses in the treatment of Covid-19 patients and blackmarketing of life-saving medicines among other issues. The district authorities are making plans for effective monitoring of the Covid-19-related activities by which the Test-Tracing and Treatment (3Ts) method will be easy to implement across the district. In this connection, Bhaskar visited the Ongole GGH on Thursday evening and visited the oxygen storage plant situated there. He enquired about the oxygen availability at the plant. Later, the Collector held a review meeting with all the concerned officials.

In this connection, the Collector enquired about the oxygen supplies to Covid-9 hospitals and advised the private hospitals to maintain oxygen stock as per requirement. He also ordered the nodal officers to monitor the situation whether they have set up any help desks or not. The Collector directed the authorities to make the hospital affiliated to the Maddipadu Primary Health Centre (PHC) as a Covid-19 Care Centre for all government employees, and the Police Training College Hospital will be the CCC for all police personnel.