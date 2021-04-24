10 CCCs likely in Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: To make available better treatment for Covid-19 patients, the district authorities are planning to set up Covid-19 Care Centres (CCCs) in all Assembly segments of the Prakasam district. The district administration has identified various buildings to house the CCCs.

They include Chirala Engineering College in Chirala and Parchur segments, Ongole Womens Community Hall premises in Santhanuthalapadu (SN Padu), Government Polytechnic College in Addanki, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Government Polytechnic College in Kandukur, Government D Ed College in Kanigiri, ITDA Youth Training College in Yerragondapalem, Saraswathi Degree College in Giddaluru, Indira Degree College in Markapur and the IIIT College in Ongole and Kondepi segments.

Bhaskar visited the Ongole IIIT College and enquired about the sanitation, bed capacity, staff deployment, food and water supplies among other issues with the officials on Friday. “All necessary arrangements in these CCCs should be completed on a war footing,” he said.

In 15 identified Covid-19 designated hospitals of the district, he said, about 80 ICU beds, 298 Oxygen beds and 110 general beds are available, Ongole GGH has 40 ICU beds, 125 Oxygen beds and 62 beds for non-Covid patients with 254 ventilators. Earlier, he and the SP convened a meeting on Friday.