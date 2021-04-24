STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

1.02 cr women of 9.3 lakh SHGs get Rs 1,109 crore

Money credited to beneficiaries’ accounts under Sunna Vaddi; CM says women empowerment is policy, not slogan.

Published: 24th April 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme money to beneficiaries at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday | Express

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme money to beneficiaries at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday released Rs 1,109 crore to 1.02 crore women members of 9.34 lakh Self Help Groups in the state under the YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme. Addressing beneficiaries through a video conference on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said yet another step was taken towards empowerment of women in the state. 

Jagan said he believes that only when women are happy and prosper, the State will achieve growth on all fronts. “For the last 23 months, our government has been striving in that direction,” he said and reiterated that women empowerment is not just a slogan, but a policy for them. “We strive for giving the women their due in social, economic, politics and education spheres. We are standing true to our promise to empower women in the state,” he said. 

Unlike the previous TDP regime, the YSRC government had provided Rs 1,400 crore to members of over 87 lakh SHGs, who took loans from banks, under the YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme in 2019-20. In 2020-21,  Rs 1,109 crore was paid. The number of SHGs under the scheme has increased to 9.34 lakh from 8.71 lakh this year because of their trust in the YSRC government, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that his government had convinced the banks to slash interest rate from 12.5 to 9.5 per cent, thus reducing the financial burden on the women to the tune of Rs 590 crore. Low interest rate facilitates many SHGs to avail bank loans to attain stable livelihood. “To make SHGs sustain, our government is bearing the interest component of bank loans of women members,” he explained.  

“During the previous regime, failure of keeping the promise to waive loans, many better performing SHGs were pushed into a debt trap. After we came to power, we have cleared old dues under zero interest scheme, which was scrapped by the previous government in 2016, and as promised, first instalment of the bank loan dues were paid through the YSR Aasara scheme,” he said.  

Explaining how his government has been striving for women empowerment in the last 23 months, the Chief Minister listed out various schemes and the number of beneficiaries along with the amount spent.  “We have rolled out schemes like Sunna Vaddi, Aasara, Cheyutha, Jeva Kranthi to strengthen women in all aspects. As promised earlier, the registration for the houses was also done in the name of women, which created an asset of Rs 5-8 lakh each. Under YSR Cheyutha, Rs 18,750 financial assistance was given to BC,SC,ST and minority women over the age of 45 years every year at an expenditure of Rs 4,604 crore. We signed MoUs with multinational companies to help our women empower themselves,” he said. 

Jagan also explained how the Jeeva Kranthi and Amul Pala Velluava schemes are benefiting the women and how a large number of retail shops got established in the state. The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh became the first State to bring in a legislation to provide fifty per cent reservations for women in nominated posts and works. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Self Help Groups
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp