17 awards for AP panchayat raj department

VIJAYAWADA: The State Panchayat Raj department has bagged 17 awards announced by the Union Panchayat Raj Ministry. The awards are under different categories, including Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran, Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Purashkar, Gram Panchayat Development Plans, Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award and e-Panchayat Puraskar.

While Guntur and Krishna districts got awards in the district level, Sadum (Chittoor district), Kakinada Rural (East Godavari), Penugonda (Anantapur) and Vijayawada Rural (Krishna district) got awards in the mandal level.

Renimakulapalle (Chittoor), Tallapalme (Nellore), Kondepalli (Prakasam), Tada Kandriga (Nellore), Peddalabudu (Visakhapatnam), Gullapalli (Guntur) Varkuru (Kurnool), Pennabarthi (Nellore), G Ragampeta (East Godavari), Vellanti (Nellore) got awards under different categories in the gram panchayat level. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said it bagged 15 awards last year.