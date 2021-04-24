4 pvt hospitals fined for overcharging

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Joint Collector P Prashanthi along with a team of revenue officials conducted surprise checks on a few private Covid-19 hospitals in Guntur and looked into the treatment and facilities being provided to Covid-19 patients there on Friday.

During the inspection, they found that some of the hospitals are violating government regulations and are charging higher rates from the Covid-19 patients. On this occasion, the officials issued show-cause notices to the management of a few private hospitals, including Amaravati Hospital, Suraksha Hospital, Vishwas Hospital and Life Hospital. Hefty fines were also levied by the officials on these hospitals. The JC said that people can call either 104 or 1902 to inform about such violations.

Collector Vivek Yadav inspected the 104 call centre on Friday and instructed the staff to be alert 24x7. He examined the details of incoming calls and told the officials to recruit extra staff. He said the tracing of primary and secondary contacts should not be delayed and tests should be conducted them once they come in.