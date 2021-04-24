ACB sleuths arrest TDP leader Dhulipalla 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested former Ponnur MLA and senior TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar and two others for allegedly diverting funds and properties of Sangam Milk Producers Company Limited (SMPCL), for personal use and other irregularities.

ACB sleuths of Guntur Range visited Narendra Kumar’s residence in Chintalapudi village and arrested him. Around 100 police personnel were deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident following the arrest of the TDP leader, who was later shifted to Vijayawada in a special vehicle.

The two other accused were identified as P Gopala Krishnan, MD of Sangam Dairy, and M Gurunadham, District Cooperative Officer of Ongole. After six hours of interrogation, all three accused were taken to ESI hospital in Gunadala for medical tests and later produced before ACB fast-track court. While Judge Anjaneyulu ordered two weeks of judicial remand for Narendra and Gopala Krishnan and sent them to Vijayawada district jail, Gurunadham was sent to GGH as he tested positive for Covid-19. ACB officials said during the inquiry, various irregularities were found in the functioning of Sangam Dairy.

ILLEGAL TRASFER OF LAND WORTH Rs 700 CRORE

According to sources, the Dhulipalla was involved in the ilalegal transfer of lands worth over `700 crore belonging to Sangam Dairy