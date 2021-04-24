STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Covid tally surges past 10-lakh mark

The Covid-19 tally of the State crossed the one million-mark with 11,766 fresh infections reported in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am.

Published: 24th April 2021 07:53 AM

People wait in a queue at SVIMS in Tirupati on Friday to get Covid vaccine | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-19 tally of the State crossed the one million-mark with 11,766 fresh infections reported in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. Now, the cumulative number of Covid cases reported in the State since last year is 10,09,228. After Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh became the fifth State in the country to surge past the one million-mark. Compared to Thursday, 1,007 more cases were reported in the State on Friday. 

The Covid tally surged past the eight lakh-mark on October 23, 2020 and it crossed the nine lakh-mark on March 30, 2021, taking 158 days. It took just 24 days for the tally to breach the 10 lakh-mark from nine lakh, which clearly shows the fastest growth of Covid cases. 

A total of 45,581 samples were tested in the last 24 hours against 41,871 samples tested the previous day. With the rise in sample testing, the number of Covid positive cases also increased. A total of 1,58, 80,750 samples have been tested in the State so far.

Five districts reported a daily count of more than one thousand. Chittoor continued to report a four-digit daily count for more than a week. It recorded the highest number of 1,885 cases, followed by Guntur with 1,593, Anantapur with 1,201, Kurnool with 1,180 and Srikakulam with 1,052. 

After a long time, Anantapur reported a daily count of more than thousand among the four Rayalaseema districts. Out of the total 13, nine districts recorded more than 500 cases each. West Godavari witnessed the lowest daily count of 190. The number of active cases in the State crossed the 70,000-mark and reached 74,231. 

Chittoor has the highest caseload of 11,356, followed by Srikakulam (9,247), East Godavari (7,806), Kurnool (7,094), Guntur (6,931), Nellore (5,984) , Visakhapatnam (5,958) and Krishna (5,957). Eight districts have a caseload of more than 5,000 each. 

East Godavari continued to be on top with a Covid tally of 1,33,407, followed by Chittoor with 1,07,038, West Godavari with 95,643 and Guntur with 92,725. The Covid count crossed the 60,000-mark in nine districts.

In the last 24 hours, 38 fatalities were reported against 31 the previous day. Nellore reported six deaths, Chittoor five, Krishna, East Godavari, Kurnool, Praksam and Srikakulam four each, Visakhapatnam three, Guntur and Vizianagaram two each. The State’s Covid toll increased to 7,579.In the last 24 hours, 4,441 patients recovered, compared to 3,992 recoveries the previous day. As on date the total recoveries in the State stood at 9,27,418.

