STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP government to provide free Covid vaccine for 18 to 45 age group from May 1

2.04 crore beneficiaries to be vaccinated; night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am starting today.

Published: 24th April 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh has decided to vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 45 years for free from May 1.  A decision to this effect was taken during a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday. A total 2.04 crore people in that age group have to be vaccinated and Jagan asked the officials concerned to procure the required doses of vaccine.

He also spoke over telephone with Dr Krishna Ella, chairman of Bharat Biotech, requesting further allocation of vaccine doses to AP. He also called Dr B Partha Saradhi Reddy, chairman, Hetero Group of Companies, and requested for further allocation of Remdesivir to the State. In the meeting, the AP government also decided to impose night curfew starting Saturday from 10 pm to 5 am. All commercial activity including restaurants will be closed at night and officials were asked to decentralise Rythu Bazars and operate mobile bazars in every ward.

A woman gets vaccinated at SVIMS in
Tirupati on Friday | Madhav K

Though the number of fresh infections are on the rise, the Chief Minister was firm on his decision to continue with the SSC, Intermediate, Degree and Engineering examinations as per schedule. “Students should not lose their academic year. Conduct the examinations following Covid guidelines and ensure that health of students is not affected,” he told officials.

Jagan emphasised the need for strengthening of 104 toll number and asked every officer to ensure its effective functioning. “In each district, a Joint Collector should monitor it,” he said. 

Taking stock of the testing, vaccination, and availability of medicine, he directed the officials to set up Covid Care Centres as required and increase the number of tests. Instructing the officials to streamline the production and distribution of medical oxygen, he also asked them to review the availability of Remdesivir. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp