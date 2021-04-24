AP government to provide free Covid vaccine for 18 to 45 age group from May 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has decided to vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 45 years for free from May 1. A decision to this effect was taken during a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday. A total 2.04 crore people in that age group have to be vaccinated and Jagan asked the officials concerned to procure the required doses of vaccine.

He also spoke over telephone with Dr Krishna Ella, chairman of Bharat Biotech, requesting further allocation of vaccine doses to AP. He also called Dr B Partha Saradhi Reddy, chairman, Hetero Group of Companies, and requested for further allocation of Remdesivir to the State. In the meeting, the AP government also decided to impose night curfew starting Saturday from 10 pm to 5 am. All commercial activity including restaurants will be closed at night and officials were asked to decentralise Rythu Bazars and operate mobile bazars in every ward.

A woman gets vaccinated at SVIMS in

Tirupati on Friday | Madhav K

Though the number of fresh infections are on the rise, the Chief Minister was firm on his decision to continue with the SSC, Intermediate, Degree and Engineering examinations as per schedule. “Students should not lose their academic year. Conduct the examinations following Covid guidelines and ensure that health of students is not affected,” he told officials.

Jagan emphasised the need for strengthening of 104 toll number and asked every officer to ensure its effective functioning. “In each district, a Joint Collector should monitor it,” he said.

Taking stock of the testing, vaccination, and availability of medicine, he directed the officials to set up Covid Care Centres as required and increase the number of tests. Instructing the officials to streamline the production and distribution of medical oxygen, he also asked them to review the availability of Remdesivir.